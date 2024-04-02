State police looking for missing Watertown girl in Pitcairn
Apr. 2—PITCAIRN — State police say they are looking for a missing 18-year-old from Watertown.
Troopers say they were notified that Kayla J. Spencer was reported missing for several hours late Monday from a seasonal camp on Jayville Road in the town of Pitcairn.
Early Tuesday morning, state police along with forest rangers organized a search.
State police are asking people in the area with security cameras to check them for any suspicious activity and are asking anyone with information to call them at 518-873-2776.