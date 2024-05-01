State police looking for missing 64-year-old man who may be armed

Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing 64-year-old man.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, police say they’re looking Braden Heider.

Police say Heider is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has green eyes, and grey/white hair.

Heider was reportedly last seen driving a 2007 Mercury Mountaineer with PA plate FDJ2720.

Police say Heider may be suicidal, armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should proceed with caution and call 911.

