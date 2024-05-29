State police looking for missing 15-year-old from Washington County

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy from Washington County.

Jordan Elm was last seen in Fallowfield Township, state police said.

Jordan is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown/dirty blond hair and was last seen wearing a black Metallica t-shirt, dark shorts and black military style boots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 724-929-6262.

