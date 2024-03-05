State police look to identify 3 women after items stolen from Walmart in White Township

State police are looking to identify three women after items were stolen from Walmart in White Township.

The shoplifting incident happened on Feb. 8 at 2:30 p.m.

Police said the women left the store without paying for items adding up to $274.83 before leaving in a silver Chevrolet Impala.

All of the women are white and between 36 and 50 years old, police said.

Anyone with tips is asked to contact Trooper Holmes at 724-357-1960.

