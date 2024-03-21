State police investigating thefts at self-storage facility in eastern Berks

Mar. 21—State police are investigating thefts of items and money from vehicles at a self-storage facility near Bechtelsville.

Troopers from the Reading station were called about 3:45 p.m. March 17 to 2nd Attic Self Storage in the 100 block of Limekiln Road in Washington Township on a report that an unidentified female was trying to steal a bag filled with power tools from a vehicle.

Inesitgo said the same person entered another vehicle from which she stole an estimated $200 in cash and a boat key.

The suspect fled the facility on foot.

She was described as white, about 5 feet 5 inches with a round-body type, dark-colored hair and tips dyed red.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 610-378-4011

Tips can be made via Crime Alert Berks County's anonymous tip line, 877-373-9913, or texting keyword "alert berks," to 847411. Crime Alert will pay a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.