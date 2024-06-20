State police investigating thefts of 3 dirt bikes in northeastern Berks

State police are investigating the thefts of three dirt bikes from a Maxatawny Township neighborhood.

Troopers from the Reading station were called about 2 p.m. on June 16 to the first block of Sweet Corn Drive off Krumsville Road after the thefts were discovered.

The off-road motorcycles were believed to have been stolen between 9:30 p.m. on June 15 and 7:45 a.m. on June 16. They were described as a yellow Suzuki dirt bike, a green-and-pink Kawasaki dirt bike and a red-and-white GasGas Motors of America dirt bike.

It wasn’t clear in a state police release where the bikes had been stored. Anyone with information should call state police at the Reading station at 610-378-4011 and reference report number PA2024-791728.