State police investigating after teenage girl killed when ejected from car in I-79 crash

A 17-year-old girl was killed Sunday afternoon when a vehicle she was riding in struck another vehicle on Interstate 79 at the Kearsarge exit in Millcreek Township, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

The girl, whose name was not available Monday morning, was pronounced dead at UPMC Hamot at 1:17 p.m. Sunday following the crash, which was reported at 12:42 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-79 at Mile Marker 180.1, according to the Erie County Coroner's Office and state police.

According to troopers, a vehicle was entering I-79 north from Interchange Road and traveled from the right travel lane into the left travel lane when it struck another vehicle traveling north on the interstate.

The driver of the vehicle entering I-79 went out of control and overturned multiple times, ejecting the 17-year-old girl who was a passenger in the vehicle, state police reported. The vehicle came to rest on its roof in the right travel lane, according to troopers.

The 17-year-old girl and the driver of the vehicle she was in, who was not immediately identified by state police, were taken to UPMC Hamot. Information on the extent of the driver's injuries was not immediately available Monday morning.

Information was also not immediately available Monday on the driver and any occupants in the second vehicle, and whether there were any injuries from the second vehicle.

Erie police continue fatal pedestrian crash probe

Sunday's accident was the second fatal motor vehicle crash in the Erie area in four days.

Erie police continue to investigate a fatal pedestrian accident at West 12th and Walnut streets on Thursday night. According to investigators, a 55-year-old man who was believed to have been attempting to walk across West 12th Street heading north was struck by a Nissan NV200 cargo van that was traveling west on West 12th Street.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

More: Man was hit by a van was killed. Erie police seek witnesses, video

The Coroner's Office on Sunday identified the pedestrian as Douglas Wilson, and said they were looking for relatives of the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coroner's Office at 814-452-2911.

Anyone with information that could assist Erie police in the ongoing investigation into the pedestrian accident is asked to call Cpl. John Stephens at 814-870-1419.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Teenage girl killed after she was ejected from vehicle in I-79 crash