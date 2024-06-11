State Police investigating reported shooting in Mifflin County

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — State troopers are investigating a reported shooting in Mifflin County.

Troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police Lewistown barracks said they were called to the 100 block of West 4th Street in Lewistown around 8:40 p.m. for the incident.

They said the scene is secure and there is no threat to the public.

Further details are few, and they said more information will be made available as the investigation progresses.

abc27 News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

