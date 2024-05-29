State police investigating possible theft of Mary statue from Catholic church

The Pennsylvania State Police are working to identify a man in the suspected theft of a Mother Mary statue from a Catholic church in Greene Township over the weekend.

The suspected theft happened at St. Boniface Church, 9367 Wattsburg Road, on Saturday between 9:30 and 9:40 a.m. and was reported to state police in Lawrence Park Township on Tuesday after church staff discovered the statue missing, the agency reported Wednesday morning.

Surveillance video from the church showed a man entering the church through the main entrance while no one was present and leaving with the statue, troopers reported. The man was described as wearing a blue shirt, black pants, black shoes and eyeglasses. He left the area in a yellow Honda Fit, according to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 814-898-1641 and ask for Trooper Cooper D. LeGuard.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Statue of Mary from Erie church possibly stolen; police investigate