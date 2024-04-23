State police investigating inmate's suicide at Wiscasset jail

Apr. 23—The death of an inmate at Two Bridges Regional Jail on Sunday has been determined to be a suicide, authorities said.

Maine State Police are investigating the death, a Department of Public Safety spokesperson said Tuesday evening.

James Bailey, the administrator at the jail, said the death is being investigated "per normal procedure," and referred all questions to state police. He did not respond to an email seeking the person's name.

The Maine Department of Corrections said in an email that it also is conducting an investigation into "the operational practices, policies and procedures" of the jail to determine if the facility was complying with state standards. The department declined to provide further information, citing the ongoing investigation.