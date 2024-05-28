State police investigating fatal UTV accident in Bridgewater

New York State Police are investigating a fatal UTV accident in Bridgewater, according to a statement.

Troopers said on Monday, May 27, at around 7:30 p.m., State Troopers out of SP Marcy responded to a UTV accident with possible entrapment at 1011 Hardscrabble Road in Bridgewater.

An investigation determined a 2020 Polaris Ranger UTV struck a mailbox and overturned after hitting a culvert to a driveway, troopers said.

The UTV was observed on its driver's side in a ditch facing north on the east shoulder.

The operator, identified as Eric Ruggles, 38, of Cassville, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

State police were assisted on scene by the Bridgewater Fire Department. The investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: New York State Troopers investigating fatal UTV accident