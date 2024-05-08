State police investigating fatal crash on I-91 involving pedestrian

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 91 in Enfield on Tuesday.

The crash was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. on I-91 South just north of the Exit 46 on ramp, according to Connecticut State Police.

A 24-year-old Vernon man driving a 2022 Ram 5500 in the right lane of three hit a pedestrian who was in the right lane of traffic, state police said.

The pedestrian, identified as 39-year-old T.J Jennings of New York, was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering injuries “not compatible with life,” according to state police.

The Ram driver stopped following the collision and told state police he was not injured. Two passengers were also not injured.

State police are investigating the crash.

Anyone with information or drivers with dashboard camera footage who were in the area have been asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean at 860-534-1098 or michael.dean@ct.gov.