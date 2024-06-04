State Police investigating deputy-involved shooting in Acadia Parish

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana State Police are investigating a deputy-involved shooting with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to State Police, detectives with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office around 5 p.m. on Monday to investigate a deputy-involved shooting that happened near South Avenue H and Magnolia Street. Investigators are working to process the scene and gather further information.

One subject sustained non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. Two deputies also sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation and further information will be released when it becomes available.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.