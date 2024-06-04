State Police investigating deputy-involved shooting in Acadia Parish
CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana State Police are investigating a deputy-involved shooting with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.
According to State Police, detectives with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office around 5 p.m. on Monday to investigate a deputy-involved shooting that happened near South Avenue H and Magnolia Street. Investigators are working to process the scene and gather further information.
One subject sustained non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. Two deputies also sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
This is an active investigation and further information will be released when it becomes available.
