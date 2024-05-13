State police investigating death of 14-year-old boy in UTV crash in West Mead Township

MEADVILLE — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a 14-year-old boy who was killed when the utility task vehicle he was riding in crashed near the city on Saturday morning.

The boy, whose name was not released, died at the Meadville Medical Center after being taken there from the scene of the crash on Shartle Road east of Leslie Road in West Mead Township, east of Meadville, troopers reported on Sunday.

The crash was reported on Saturday at 10:18 a.m. According to state police in Meadville, four 14-year-old boys were riding in a 2017 Polaris UTV that was traveling west on Shartle Road when the UTV went sideways and rolled as the 14-year-old driver was negotiating a left-hand curve. The boy who died was ejected from the vehicle, which went back on its tires and spun while leaving the roadway and coming to rest in a ditch, troopers reported.

One of the other boys suffered minor injuries in the crash but refused treatment, according to state police.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: 14-year-old boy killed in UTV crash in West Mead Township PA Saturday