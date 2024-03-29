State police investigating I-65 shooting in Jasper County; trucker wounded

Troopers with Indiana State Police are investigating a shooting late Thursday afternoon on Interstate 65 south of the Roselawn/Demotte exit in which a truck driver received a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound.

State troopers were called around 4:45 p.m. March 28 to the I-65 southbound lanes near the 224-mile marker for an interstate shooting, according to a release from Sgt. Glen Fifield, public information officer for ISP’s Lowell post.

The location is six miles south of the Roselawn/Demotte exit to Indiana 10.

A preliminary investigation determined a semi-driver was traveling southbound when he sustained a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound. Responding troopers provided first aid until paramedics arrived.

A medical transport helicopter was required to transport the patient to a hospital in Indianapolis for emergency treatment.

Traffic was closed in both directions for an extended time because of the helicopter and for the detectives and crime scene investigators to complete their investigation.

All lanes reopened at 8 p.m.

The health status of the victim is unavailable and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed any suspicious activity before the shooting is requested to contact Detective Alaa Hamed at 219-696-6242 and leave a message with the Lowell District Post Commander.