State police investigate alleged assault on woman in Pecos area

May 23—New Mexico State Police are investigating the alleged assault of a woman in the Dalton Canyon area near Pecos, an agency spokesman confirmed Thursday morning.

"Our officers responded to a call of a female who had allegedly been assaulted near Dalton Canyon Road," Wilson Silver wrote in an email.

"Our officers arrived around 5:30 p.m.," wrote.

"The female was transported to an area hospital and our agents are currently gathering more information about this incident," Silver wrote. "That is all we have at this time."

This is a developing story and will be updated when more details are available.