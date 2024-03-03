State police identify driver who died in Virginia Beach after Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel chase

Virginia State Police have identified the man who died after he crashed a stolen car in Virginia Beach in February.

A spokesperson for state police said Quadri Jackson, 33, of Brooklyn, died Feb. 23 after he led police on a chase across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

About 8:30 p.m. that day, troopers tried to stop Jackson in a black pickup for going 92 mph in a 55 zone on Route 13 in Exmore. A pursuit began, leading police to discover the truck was stolen from New York. Northampton County deputies followed him to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel. The pursuit continued onto the bridge, where bridge-tunnel police assumed the chase into Virginia Beach. There, state police took over.

Police say he turned onto Shore Drive. When he reached the intersection of Shore Drive and Atlantic Avenue, police say he lost control of the vehicle and ran off the roadway into the tree line. He received life-threatening injuries in the crash and later died. State police said Jackson was a suspect in a related stabbing and vehicle theft in New York.

