State police identify deputies, Chaumont man involved in officer-involved shooting

Apr. 30—CHAUMONT — State police have identified the deputies and the man who allegedly ran after them, leading to Saturday morning's officer-involved shooting.

In a news release Tuesday, state police say Jefferson County sheriff deputies Brian Hanlin and Nolan Drake responded to 12840 Route 12E in Lyme at 3:54 a.m. They say that as the deputies approached the residence. Brian J. Countryman, 68, of 27339 Washington St., Chaumont, ran towards the officers from the driveway while brandishing a knife

The deputies retreated and gave commands to drop the weapon, which Countryman did not, the news release states.

Countryman allegedly pursued the officers with the weapon, resulting in the deputies firing shots at Countryman.

He was then detained and given aid while awaiting EMS, state police say.

Countryman was taken to Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, for treatment of injuries and is listed as being in critical condition, but state police said he was stable. No injuries were reported to the deputies.

The investigation was turned over to state police at the request of Sheriff Peter Barnett.

State police responded to the scene along with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson County Office of Fire & Emergency Management, Cape Vincent Ambulance Squad and Chaumont First Responders.

Troopers say that the investigation is ongoing.