State police ID 3 people who suffered ‘significant injuries’ in head-on crash at NH toll plaza

Authorities have identified the three people who were hospitalized with “significant injuries” following a head-on crash at a toll plaza in New Hampshire on Tuesday morning.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash at the Bedford Toll Plaza on the Frederick E. Everett Turnpike around 10:15 a.m. found two vehicles that had collided in an E-ZPass lane, according to New Hampshire State Police.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a maroon Ford F-250 pickup truck, driven by 48-year-old Scott Wein, of Loudon, had been traveling south just before the toll plaza when the pickup crossed the median and briefly continued in a northbound lane, state police said.

“As the pickup drove in the wrong direction and entered the lane farthest to the left on the northbound side of the turnpike, it struck a white BMW X3 head-on,” a statement from state police read.

Wein, the driver of the BMW, 68-year-old Peter Kemeny, of Quebec, Canada, and Kemeny’s passenger, 67-year-old Daphna Vermes, also of Canada, were all taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester with significant injuries.

No toll plaza workers were hurt.

Traffic was impacted in both directions, as multiple southbound and northbound lanes were closed until 3:30 p.m.

Last week, one person was killed in a fiery wreck at the same toll plaza.

Tuesday’s crash remains under investigation.

