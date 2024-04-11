State police to honor fallen brethren who died in helicopter crash into the Susquehanna

At 7:30 a.m. April 12, 1989, troopers Paul Almer and Wayne Bilheimer were scrambled from the Pennsylvania State Police airfield in Reading to fly to southern York County to assist in the search for a 50-year-old farmer who had jumped into the Susquehanna River near Holtwood.

Almer, a corporal with 14 years on the force, piloted the H-1 helicopter, the same chopper he flew during his 18 months in combat in Vietnam, and Bilheimer, a 21-year veteran of the state police, was assigned to be the observation passenger.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Wayne Bilheimer gave his life in the line of duty 35 years ago. State police will honor his sacrifice on the 35th anniversary of his death on Friday.

Cpl. Paul Almer

At 9:44 a.m., according to state police, the chopper was flying at an altitude of 90 feet above a channel between Lower Bear Island and Boeckel's Landing, on the river's west bank just north of the Mason-Dixon Line, when it struck a 34,000-volt power line.

Scuba divers from several agencies located the wreckage below 10 feet of water in the channel, Almer and Bilheimer still strapped in their seats.

Almer and Bilheimer are among the 117 state police troopers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. They are among the three who have died in aircraft crashes, the other being Trooper Ross Snowden, who died when his chopper crashed in January 1974 during what was described as "an observation patrol."

On Friday, the state police will honor Almer and Bilheimer during a memorial service marking the 35th anniversary of their deaths on Friday morning at the Dorsey Park Boat Launch on Lay Road in Delta. Active and retired troopers who knew both men will be on hand to pay tribute to their fallen brothers. The service will include a flyover by the agency's aviation unit.

