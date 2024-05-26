State Police: Fleeing motorcyclist dragged trooper during traffic stop on Route 22

Pennsylvania State Police are asking residents help to identify a motorcyclist and passenger involved with dragging a trooper who attempted to remove them from the bike Saturday morning.

At 10:35 a.m., three motorcycles were observed by a trooper traveling at 121 mph on Route 22 Eastbound in a posted 55 mph zone. State police were conducting radar traffic monitoring on Route 22 Eastbound east of Route 72 in Swatara Township.

"Troopers attempted to stop the motorcycles, however a pursuit ensued," state police said in a release Sunday morning. "Two of the motorcycles, one including a passenger, double backed Westbound on Route 22, the third went south on Route 343."

Officials said troopers continued onto Route 343 and then discontinued their pursuit.

Upon returning to their original location, troopers observed the motorcycle with the passenger pass them again, and were able to stop the motorcycle in the left lane of Route 22 Eastbound.

"This Trooper attempted to remove the operator from the motorcycle," state police said. "The Operator accelerated, dragging said Trooper a short distance causing minor injuries to the Trooper."

That's when the motorcycle again doubled back westbound on Route 22 and exited towards Route 934 where troopers terminated the pursuit.

No registration plates were observed on the motorcycles. State police believe the driver is a male with a female passenger.

Anyone with information on the motorcycle and/or the operator and passenger are encouraged to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Jonestown Station at 717-865-2194 and reference Incident #PA2024-685735.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on X at @DAMattToth.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Fleeing motorcyclist dragged trooper during traffic stop on Route 22