State Police say federal agency's 'flawed plan' ended in 2021 death of officer

Mar. 13—Federal authorities put into motion a "flawed plan" prioritizing the confidential informant in a drug trafficking case over officer safety, ending in the roadside shooting death of State Police officer Darian Jarrott.

Those are the findings of an official review by the Darian Jarrott Incident Review Committee, made up of New Mexico State Police personnel.

The findings were released in a report Wednesday — more than three years after drug trafficker Omar Cueva, 39, gunned down Jarrott during a traffic stop on Interstate 10 near Deming.

"This committee aimed to identify what could have been done differently in this tragic case and what can be changed to help prevent something similar from happening again," according to the review of the Feb. 4, 2021, shooting and what led up to it.

A State Police supervisor asked Jarrott to pull over Cueva at the behest of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents, who sought to protect an informant's identity. The request was made after Cueva sold a large quantity of drugs to an undercover agent, showed off a large rifle and told them he wasn't going back to prison.

Within minutes of the traffic stop, Cueva ambushed Jarrott and shot him multiple times, placing the gun behind the officer's head on the final trigger pull. Cueva then led authorities on a chase that ended with a gunfight in Las Cruces that left Cueva dead and another officer injured.

Jarrott, a 28-year-old father of four, was the first State Police officer shot and killed in the line of duty in more than 30 years.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed in the case on behalf of Jarrott's widow and children against the New Mexico Department of Public Safety and the U.S. government, alleging that both HSI and Jarrott's superiors at State Police were negligent and did not warn the officer of Cueva's dangerousness beforehand.

"We must do everything we can to ensure the tragedy involving our fellow State Police Officer Darian Jarrott is not repeated. The highlighting of mistakes by different individuals involved in the incident and noting areas for improvement is done solely to learn and find ways to operate more safely," State Police Chief Troy Weisler said in a statement. "Omar Cueva-Felix killed Officer Jarrott in cold blood, and unfortunately, we cannot change that; however, it is imperative we learn from this tragic event as we strive to provide the highest level of service to the people of New Mexico."

The State Police review released Wednesday identified shortcomings in the planning and execution of an operation to arrest Cueva, mostly on the part of HSI and Jarrott's supervisor, Sgt. Mark Madrid. The 36-page document also advised on what could have been done differently by all of those involved, including Jarrott.

The review included questions that a State Police supervisor could ask when a federal agency requests help.

At the top of the list: "Just because another agency requests this assistance does not mean we must do it."

The portion continued, "If there are safety or legal concerns, you should decline to assist until these issues are resolved."

In response to questions, Eric McLoughlin, acting special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations El Paso, said in a statement that the agency "is reviewing the report and the committee's recommendations regarding joint enforcement actions." He said HSI "appreciates the time and effort" the committee put into the review.

"HSI reiterates its deepest condolences to our law enforcement partners at NMSP for Officer Jarrott's in-the-line-of-duty death," McLoughlin said. "Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family, friends, and co-workers of this heroic officer who lost his life serving his state and protecting his community."

McLoughlin said State Police is "among many law enforcement agencies with which HSI works closely and routinely collaborates on investigations targeting transnational criminal organizations."

"HSI special agents are often embedded as task force members with other local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies," he said. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to assist our law enforcement partner agencies in their enforcement efforts to keep our streets safe by identifying, arresting, and prosecuting individuals who threaten public safety."

State Police spokesman Ray Wilson said the agency still works with HSI and other federal agencies on operations.

The findings

HSI had two plans of action to arrest Cueva as he made his way to a drug buy in Las Cruces.

The plan was to protect an informant by having State Police officer Leonel Palomares, who was accustomed to working with HSI and had been briefed on Cueva's dangerousness, find probable cause to pull over Cueva on I-10. If Cueva wasn't stopped on the drive, heavily armed HSI agents in armored vehicles were waiting to arrest him in Las Cruces.

"HSI Tactical plans were flawed based on the suspect's criminal history, the totality of the investigation, and the priorities of protecting life," according to the review. "These plans led to improper tactical decision-making on how to conduct the traffic stop."

The review found that a traffic stop "was the wrong tactic for this operation" and the secondary plan was "tactically a better option" given the recent observations of Cueva being paranoid, carrying a gun and threatening to use it on authorities.

"HSI put the value of the narcotics case and concealing the (informant's) identity above the value of the life of the (State Police) officers helping them," according to the review.

No State Police officers were at an official operation briefing and — unlike officer Palomares — Jarrott was not included in text messages with HSI, according to the review. There was also no incident command structure in place, "even though two agencies and different HSI elements were working in different cities 60 miles apart."

The review found that communications between all HSI and State Police involved in the plan "should have all been in the same room and at the same briefing," with communications "being funneled up through agents and vetted by all agencies involved."

The communications between HSI and State Police, mostly by text message, were "flawed" from the beginning, according to the review, as there was no central command.

HSI agents Hector Huerta and Matthew Rodriguez then "went outside (HSI's) operation plan" and asked Madrid for assistance without telling officer Palomares, who was already waiting for Cueva on the side of I-10. All three "contributed to the lack of information, which caused Officer Jarrott to make improper tactical decisions during the traffic stop."

Even after the review, inconsistencies remain.

Rodriguez and Huerta told investigators they gave "full disclosure" on Cueva's history to Madrid, according to the review, but Madrid told investigators he was not given "full disclosure" on Cueva's history or HSI's planned operation.

Regardless of who knew what, the review found, "Sgt. Madrid should have asked more questions about the operation."

The disclosure between HSI and Madrid was never documented, and text messages between Madrid and Rodriguez only included a photo of Cueva's vehicle and his location. Madrid said he gave Jarrott that information and told him that Cueva was armed and had an "extensive criminal history."

"In this incident, Officer Jarrott had some information regarding the risks with this stop, even though he did not have all the information he needed to make the correct tactical decision," according to the review.

The review found that Jarrott should have "changed his tactics" after he noticed a handgun holstered on Cueva's hip. It appeared Jarrott also didn't pick up on "danger cues," such as Cueva stalling to get out of the truck.

Jarrott had four tactical options to choose from, according to the review, including drawing his firearm and retreating to his unit or allowing Cueva to leave and be caught down the road. The review found that no State Police officer should have agreed to go along with the operation as it was originally planned.

"When the threat level associated with a suspect is so high that specialized tactical elements with armored vehicles are required for an arrest, the danger of the operation is more significant than an average agent or patrol officer should handle," according to the review.