State police extend ‘Camp Cadet’ application deadline for youth in Berks, Schuylkill and Lebanon

Youngsters interested in participating in Camp Cadet, a police-oriented summer camp for boys and girls ages 12 to 15 who live in Berks, Schuylkill and Lebanon counties, have a few more weeks to turn in applications.

The deadline for applications was extended by one month to June 30, Pennsylvania State Police Troop L, based in Reading, announced recently.

Camp Cadet will be held Aug. 11 to 17 at Camp Manatawny near Douglassville.

The goal of the weeklong summer camp is to introduce participants to the diverse criminal justice system and establish a positive relationship with law enforcement personnel.

Cadets participate in a variety of activities and events throughout the week, including marksmanship, swimming, horseback riding, volleyball and kickball. They also have an opportunity to learn about many units within the state agency like bomb squad, patrol, K-9, aviation and computer crime investigators.

All camp activities are supervised by a counseling staff of state, local law enforcement, and current and retired military.

Candidates must reside in Berks, Lebanon and Schuylkill counties.

Applications can be found at campcadettroopl.com or by stopping at any of the Troop L stations in Reading, Hamburg, Jonestown, Frackville and Schuylkill Haven.