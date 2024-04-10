State police dig up garage floor in what neighbors describe as a 2016 cold case

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives armed with a mini backhoe and pick axes continued to dig up the concrete floor of a detached garage in the 2100 block of Kopf Lane in rural West Lafayette on Wednesday.

The garage door was open, and troopers could be seen working. They declined to say what they were investigating, but neighbors last week described the search warrant as a 2016 cold case investigation.

Reached for comment, Indiana State Police Sgt. Jeremy Piers, spokesman for the Lafayette Post, only said the search and digging in the garage was part of an ongoing investigation.

Indiana State Police detectives returned to the 2100 block of Kopf Lane in rural West Lafayette on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Troopers continued to dig up the garage floor in an ongoing investigation. Neighbors said last week they're investigating a 2016 case.

Neighbors said last week that troopers were out on April 3 and 4 serving a search warrant in the garage, and they could hear concrete being busted up.

One neighbor said police said it was a 2016 case, but they did not elaborate.

The man who owned the house in 2016 sold it in 2018, according to county property records. He died in 2022 from an acute mixed drug intoxication, including meth and fentanyl, according to a 2022 coroner's report.

More: Neighbors: State police search under garage's concrete for 2016 case

Indiana State Police detectives returned to the 2100 block of Kopf Lane in rural West Lafayette on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Troopers continued to dig up the garage floor in an ongoing investigation. Neighbors said last week they're investigating a 2016 case.

Neighbors said the man who lived at the house in 2016 had a troubling past and several run-ins with police at the house.

Police did not say if the former homeowner was connected to the investigation.

Piers said last week — and confirmed again on Wednesday — that no one has been arrested and no one is in custody as a result of the investigation.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Neighbors: State police on the heels of a 2016 cold case