State police continue investigating 1977 homicide of Washington County teenager

Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigating the homicide of a Washington County teenager from 1977.

Brenda Ritter, 17, from South Strabane Township, left her boyfriend’s house on May 18, 1977 in a bad storm. Her car was found abandoned a few miles away the next day.

>> Cold Case: Crime Stoppers seek information on Washington County murder

Searchers in a state police helicopter found Ritter’s nearly nude remains on a hillside off rural Roupe Road, about three-quarters of a mile from her car, state police said. Her clothes were found within around 50 feet of her body.

State police said Ritter had been sexually assaulted and strangled.

Any persons with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the PSP Washington Station at 724-223-5200 or you can contact PSP Tips. All callers could be eligible for a cash reward.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Gov. Shapiro signs law banning use of phones while driving in Pennsylvania Triangle Tech closing permanently, school announces Suspect killed in Brentwood officer-involved shooting VIDEO: Suspect in 2022 Greensburg bar stabbing acted in self-defense, attorney says DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts