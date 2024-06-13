State police continue to investigate death of man found shot under tree stand in Westmoreland County

Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate the death of a man who was found fatally shot under a tree stand in Westmoreland County nearly 20 years ago.

Family members contacted state police on Nov. 12, 2005 to report that Steven Kachonik had gone hunting and hadn’t returned home. He was found dead under his portable tree stand off Robinson Road in Loyalhanna Township the next morning.

State police said Kachonik had been shot.

Anyone having information on this incident is asked to contact PSP Tips Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107

All callers to PSP Tips could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.

