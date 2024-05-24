State police to conduct DUI checkpoint in Monroe County Memorial Day weekend

Pennsylvania State Police barracks within Troop N have announced they will be looking for impaired drivers during Memorial Day weekend.

The Stroudsburg barracks said a checkpoint will be conducted within Monroe County some time between Friday and Monday. The Lehighton and Fern Ridge barracks referred to both a checkpoint and "actively searching for impaired drivers."

“The goal of the checkpoint, and all impaired driving initiatives, is to deter drivers who are drinking, using drugs, or abusing prescription medication from getting behind the wheel of a vehicle and placing themselves and others at risk,” the Lehighton barracks said in a press release.

“A sobriety checkpoint is a traffic safety checkpoint where Troopers systematically stop vehicles at selected locations to briefly observe drivers for articulable facts and/or behaviors normally associated with alcohol or drug impairment,” the Stroudsburg barracks said in a press release.

In 2023, there were 52 DUI arrests during Memorial Day weekend in Troop N territory, which covers Monroe County along with Carbon, Columbia, and the southern portion of Luzerne County. This was down from the 2022 Memorial Day weekend total of 63, and the 2021 total of 72.

There were also 32 crashes during the 2023 Memorial Day weekend with none of them being fatal, five people being injured and one crash being related to alcohol.

During the 2022 Memorial Day weekend, 43 crashes occurred, with one crash being fatal with one person dying. Eight people were injured, and five of the crashes were related to alcohol.

During the 2021 Memorial Day weekend, 40 crashes occurred, with one crash being fatal with one person dying. Fifteen people were injured, and five of the crashes were related to alcohol.

None of the fatalities over Memorial Day weekend in this years were related to alcohol. The decedents were not wearing seatbelts.

Max Augugliaro is the public safety and government watchdog reporter at the Pocono Record. Reach him at MAugugliaro@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: State police to conduct DUI checkpoint in Monroe County this weekend