State police charge Chestnut Ridge assistant principal with failure to report alleged sexual assault of students

Mar. 18—BEDFORD, Pa. — Chestnut Ridge Middle School Assistant Principal Patrick N. Isgan has been charged with 62 counts of endangering the welfare of children, failure to report and continuing failure to report related to alleged sexual assault of students on a school bus from November to February, according to Bedford County authorities.

"The purpose of having mandated reporters is to ensure the protection of the most vulnerable of our population — our children and to ultimately prevent abuse," Bedford County District Attorney Ashlan Clark said in a release. "Isgan's failure to report the allegations of sexual assault in November led to these children being repeatedly victimized and suffering irreparable harm that could have been avoided."

According to a Pennsylvania State Police affadavit, troopers began an investigation into the school after receiving ChildLine reports in February about six students allegedly being sexually assaulted by a 12-year-old male juvenile. ChildLine is a 24-hour hotline for reporting suspected child abuse.

Troopers said they met with Isgan and middle school Principal Greg Lazor about the incidents Feb. 12 and were told by the school officials that they previously looked into the matter in November and concluded no sexual assault occurred.

School leaders were initially alerted to a possible problem by the district's transportation provider in November when it was reported the 12-year-old sexually harassed an 8-year-old female on the bus.

The older child denied the claim, and troopers said Isgan reportedly reviewed security footage from the bus. Although Isgan noted the boy did sit with other students, he didn't witness any inappropriate touching.

The 12-year-old was told to keep his hands to himself and was removed from the bus for one day, according to the affidavit.

A concerned parent reported more supposed inappropriate conduct in February and another investigation determined the male child touched others "a lot," one student said, and used his coat for cover.

State police said one 6-year-old female student alleged the older child touched "her private area" and refused to stop when told to.

A 5-year-old male also reported the older boy touched him in his genital area and refused to stop.

Isgan met with the 12-year-old, but that student denied the claims. He was then removed from the bus and placed on a school van.

Isgan and Lazor reviewed the November security footage from the bus, the affidavit said, and noted possible inappropriate touching.

A meeting with the accused student and his parents led to a full confession and the first ChildLine report was made by Isgan Feb. 7.

When Pennsylvania State Police reviewed the November footage with the principals, the affidavit said troopers observed the 12-year-old touching a male 6-year-old in the genital area directly behind the driver.

The older student allegedly placed book bags on their laps to obscure his actions.

Following that incident, the older student reportedly moved to sit with an 8-year-old female, but the seat height prevented authorities from viewing what happened next, if anything.

However, the camera does shows the older boy getting off the bu, and the girl reporting to the driver that he had touched her.

Troopers alleged six victims were assaulted by the 12-year-old from November to February and accused him of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault and aggravated indecent assault.

"Per reports made from the victims involved, it was indicated that these sexual assaults were occurring daily," the affidavit said.

Isgan was arraigned before District Magistrate Kevin Diehl and is out on $1 million bond, according to court records.

The judge also provided Isgan with the conditions that he's prohibited from having contact with minors and is not permitted within 500 feet of any areas where minors typically gather.

A preliminary hearing is set for March 27 in front of Diehl.