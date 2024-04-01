State police bomb squad responds to two incidents in Antrim County on Sunday

On Sunday, March 31, 2024 the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad was called to two separate incidents in Antrim County. One involved military ordnance that had washed up on shore.

ANTRIM COUNTY — On Sunday, March 31, the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad was called to two separate incidents in Antrim County.

According to a state police press release, the first incident was a call to assist the Antrim County Sheriff’s Office with the disposal of military ordnance that had washed up on shore. A homeowner in Kewadin found the ordnance on the shoreline of Grand Traverse Bay. The Antrim County Sheriff’s Office responded and notified the bomb squad.

The bomb squad took possession of the ordnance, a Mark-25 Marine Marker military flare, and properly disposed of the item.

Later that day, the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad was called to assist a trooper from the Gaylord Post on a traffic stop in Antrim County. The trooper had stopped a vehicle on U.S. 131 near Wetzel Lake Road in Mancelona. The trooper saw an explosive device on the vehicle’s dashboard. The bomb squad responded and disposed of the device, an M-150.

In 2023, the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad responded to 120 calls in the 7th District to assist and dispose of explosive devices. The state police want to remind everyone to call 911 if they see or find items they believe may be explosive or hazardous. Never attempt to pick up or move a suspicious item. The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad is trained on how to safely remove, transport and dispose of these items.

