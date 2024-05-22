State police ask for help locating missing man last seen at Portland Jetport

May 22—Maine State Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing Bradford man who was last seen Monday at the Portland International Jetport.

Caleb Worster, 22, is described as a Black man, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds.

State police received a report that Worster was missing on Monday and said in a news release that he was last seen at the airport around 1:30 p.m.

Anyone with information on Worster's whereabouts should contact State Police at 207-973-3747.

