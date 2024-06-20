State police arrest 2 brothers accused of fleeing scene of school bus crash

Jun. 20—Maine State Police have arrested two Hiram brothers who are accused of crashing into a school bus in Limington last week and then fleeing the scene.

Troopers and deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 361 Sokokis Ave. in Limington on Wednesday and with the help of a K-9 found Robert Hargis, 33, and Patrick Hargis, 30, hiding in a wall of an upstairs bedroom, Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a statement. The home is less than a mile from the site of the crash.

Patrick Hargis, who already had an active arrest warrant and was on probation, was charged with felony reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, operating after suspension, operating with a suspended registration, leaving the scene of an accident and three counts of violating conditions of release. Robert Hargis had nine active arrest warrants, though Moss did not say whether he was given additional charges.

A four-door sedan hit the school bus from behind on June 15, causing severe damage to both vehicles, Moss said. There were 13 children and a bus driver on board. No one was injured.

Two males abandoned the vehicle and ran into nearby woods. Police began tracking them with a K-9, which ultimately led them to find Robert and Patrick Hargis at the Sokokis Avenue address.

