State police: Alcohol impairment appears to have contributed to crash that killed New Hampshire man

Alcohol impairment appears to be a contributing factor in a fatal crash that killed a New Hampshire man over the weekend, state police said.

Stephen Despinosa, 54, of Troy, died following the rollover crash on Saturday, state police said Monday.

Just before midnight on Saturday, troopers responded to a report of a crash on New Hampshire Route 12 in the area of Lawrence Road.

When troopers arrived, they found a vehicle that had gone off the road and struck a large boulder, causing the vehicle to overturn, state police said.

Emergency responders attempted life-saving measures on the driver, Despinosa, but were unsuccessful, and he died, state police said.

No other passengers were in the vehicle.

All aspects of the crash remain under investigation.

Troopers were assisted on the scene by the Troy and Keene fire departments and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact Trooper Robert Stevens at Robert.J.Stevens@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-3783.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW