State police: 4 females kidnapped, held in shipping container in Monroe County

An East Stroudsburg man has been charged with kidnapping, terroristic threats and rape for allegedly kidnaping four females and keeping them at his property in Smithfield Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 29-year-old Davaun Carlon Jackson and 19-year-old Isaiah Rogers-Keeney allegedly ordered four female victims to enter a vehicle on Monday, taking them to a property of Jackson's in Smithfield Township. When they arrived, the victims were allegedly put in a shipping container where three of them were bound and restrained with rope. Jackson allegedly sexually assaulted two of the victims after threatening them while holding weapons.

Jackson and Rogers-Keeney were arrested Tuesday after they drove to a Walmart in Mount Pocono with two female victims.

Police said they had received a call from someone who was following an SUV with two victims in it north on Route 33. The press release did not say how the caller knew this.

Jackson is charged with kidnapping, rape, sexual assault, terroristic threats, tampering with evidence, strangulation, false imprisonment and robbery, among other charges. Rogers-Keeney is charged as an accomplice.

Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department assisted state police in the investigation.

Police did not indicate the ages of the victims, or where they had been kidnapped from.

Max Augugliaro is the public safety and government watchdog reporter at the Pocono Record. Reach him at MAugugliaro@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: State police: Females kidnapped, held in shipping container in Poconos