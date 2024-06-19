State plans to repave Foys Lake Road

Jun. 18—The Montana Department of Transportation plans to resurface about 9.2 miles of Foys Lake Road southwest of Kalispell.

The project begins just west of the Foys Lake Road Interchange at the Kalispell Bypass and ends at the Airport Road roundabout.

Proposed work includes removing the top layer of pavement and replacing it with new pavement in a few sections throughout the project area, followed by a chip seal and fog seal. Other work includes new pavement markings and signage, delineation and guardrail upgrades, centerline rumble strips, and revegetation.

The purpose of the project is to take a cost-effective approach to extend the service life of the roadway, according to the Department of Transportation.

Construction is tentatively planned for 2025 depending on completion of design and availability of funds. No new right-of-way or utility relocations will be needed.

The public can comment on the proposed project at mdt.mt.gov/contact/comment-form.aspx or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Missoula office, PO Box 7039, Missoula, MT 59807-7039. Note that comments are for project UPN 10375000.

Contact Missoula District Preconstruction Engineer Joel Boucher at 406-544-5802 or Project Design Engineer Joshua Dold at 406-444-6385 with questions or comments about the project.