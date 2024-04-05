State planning several roundabouts in Madison County

Apr. 5—ANDERSON — Although numerous roundabouts can be found in neighboring Hamilton County, few are located in Madison County.

That could change over the next several years.

Currently, three roundabouts are at Exit 219 on Interstate 69 and Indiana 38 in Pendleton and a fourth is at the entrance to Pendleton Heights High School.

The city of Anderson has one roundabout, off Scatterfield Road leading to the Applewood shopping center.

Jerry Bridges, executive director of the Madison County Council of Governments, said that the Indiana Department of Transportation has roundabouts planned in the county.

"There are several benefits to roundabouts," Bridges noted. "They are safer because motorists are driving at a slower speed, so any accidents are not as severe."

He said roundabouts also lower vehicle emissions because motorists don't have to idle while waiting for a traffic signal to change.

Dave Benefiel of the Council of Governments pointed out that INDOT has roundabouts planned at several locations west of Anderson.

A roundabout on Indiana 32 at County Road 925 West in Lapel is scheduled for construction in 2025 and the state plans more roundabouts at the intersection of Indiana 32 and County Road 600 West and at Indiana 13 and Indiana 32 in Lapel, according to Benefiel.

The state is also considering a roundabout at the intersection of Indiana 38 and Indiana 13 south of Lapel.

Benefiel said roundabout construction will ultimately depend on the availability of state funding.

