State Pen inmate convicted of possessing a weapon, threatening a correctional officer

A South Dakota State Penitentiary inmate has been convicted on charges of possessing a weapon and threatening a correctional officer.

Ronald Miner, 31, was convicted by a Minnehaha County Circuit Court jury on Thursday, according to a release from South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley.

The charges came from a Nov. 5, 2022 incident when Miner was found to be in possession of a weapon while in the prison and threatened one of the prison's correctional officers.

The conviction was for one felony count of possession of a weapon by an inmate and two misdemeanor counts of threatening a law enforcement officer. Miner will be sentenced at a later date and could face up to 25 years on the new convictions.

He had been serving two sentences already for intentional damage to property and simple assault on law enforcement.

