State Patrol seeking information on hit-and-run at Riddell Road

The Washington State Patrol is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the driver who struck a pedestrian in Bremerton last weekend and then fled the scene.

A 38-year-old man was struck around 9:45 a.m. on Friday, April 19 on Wheaton Way near Riddell Road. The man was crossing the road, also known as Highway 303, and was struck by a grey or silver Nissan Leaf or Versa driving southbound while entering the left-hand turn lane, according to Washington State Patrol. The car also had a yellow sticker in the right corner of the read window.

The vehicle was seen driving east on Riddell Road away from the incident, and the pedestrian was found in the turn lane. The 38-year-old man was taken to St. Michael Medical Center for his injuries, according to WSP.

WSP detectives are seeking any information or witnesses to the collision. Anyone with information may contact Det. Michael Osberg at 360-473-0300, ext. 0, or email michael.osberg@wsp.wa.gov.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Washington State Patrol looking for driver who struck pedestrian