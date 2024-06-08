State Patrol asks for help to solve fatal head-on crash near Nisqually State Park

One person was killed and two seriously injured Wednesday afternoon when two pickup trucks collided on State Route 7 near Nisqually State Park, police said.

Around 4 p.m. on June 5, a dark grey truck traveling north on Route 7 veered into the center line along a curve in the windy rural road, according to the Washington State Patrol. The vehicle “collided head-on” with a silver truck in the southbound lane.

The passenger of the northbound truck died. Both drivers were seriously injured.

WSP spokesperson John Dattilo did not have an update as of Saturday morning.

In a press release shared Friday night, police shared that they are seeking witnesses to the accident itself as well as anyone who might have seen either truck before the crash, which occurred just south of Ohop Bob and just north of the turnoff to Eatonville. The roadway also leads to the Nisqually entrance to Mt. Rainier National Park.