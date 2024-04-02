State Park employees have fun on April Fools' with Silverwood Lake bigfoot sighting prank

No, bigfoot was not sighted in the San Bernardino Mountains.

California State Park pranked the public on April Fools' Day with the warning of North American Sasquatch sightings in Miller Canyon. The jest was posted on Facebook stating sasquatches are highly endangered and extremely rare species that pose unknown risks to the public.

The alleged bigfoot was sighted in Miller Canyon, located southeast of the lake on the West Fork Mojave River, a tributary of the Mojave River in the San Bernardino Mountains south of Hesperia, the post stated.

California State Park officials on April 1 issued a public warning, urging vigilance when recreating in Miller Canyon due to multiple sightings of a North American Sasquatch. The online warning included the hashtag #aprilfools.

“Due to their unknown nature, it is recommended that if you encounter a Bigfoot to quickly evacuate the area and call the Silverwood Lake Kiosk,” posted state officials with the hashtags #aprilfools and #bigfoot.

State officials included photos of the alleged bigfoot sighting, which included the beast standing near a lake.

The public took to social media to play along with the prank. A concerned Daily Press reader even called a reporter to inquire about the authenticity of the post.

“Yea. I was kicking back with him yesterday for Easter hunting for Beef Jerky and we were drinking beers,” Jason Keil commented on Facebook.

After seeing the posted photos online, Dawna Jo Williams, who worked at Silverwood, said they were taken from a Progressive Insurance commercial featuring Flo, the fictional saleswoman chatting with Bigfoot, who confessed that his real name is "Darryl.”

“It was filmed in Miller Canyon,” Williams said. “I know. I was there.”

Real Bigfoot sighting in Crestline?

In 2017, the late Bigfoot hunter, Claudia Ackley, claimed she saw Bigfoot in Lake Arrowhead, about 10 miles southeast of Silverwood Lake, the Daily Press reported.

Ackley told the New York Post that she was with her two daughters, and family dog at a trailhead near Lake Arrowhead when one of her children saw something that made her freeze in her tracks.

When Ackley hurried to see what was wrong, she claimed that she witnessed an alpha male Sasquatch leering at her from behind a tree.

Ackley described the creature as having a huge head and ears, and black almond-shaped eyes. He was like a Neanderthal man with lots of messy hair.

She said the creature was perched about 30 feet up between two branches of a tree.

After the incident, Ackley called authorities to report the Bigfoot sighting, but they insisted she had seen a bear.

In 2018, The Sun spent time with Ackley in the San Bernardino Mountains, retracing the steps through the forest where she said she filmed an 800-pound ape-like creature during a hike with her daughters.

The 51-year-old Ackley was found dead at her Tennessee home on July 3, following a suspected heart attack, her partner Ed Brown confirmed to the U.S. Sun.

