State of Oregon fights Frank Gable over compensation for wrongful conviction, imprisonment

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — The Oregon Department of Justice is fighting Frank Gable’s request for compensation for being wrongly convicted and imprisoned for killing Oregon Corrections Director Michael Francke.

Gable has filed a petition in Marion County Circuit Court seeking $2 million under an Oregon law that allows compensation to individuals who can prove they were wrongly convicted and their convictions were later reversed by a preponderance of the evidence. Gable’s filing was prepared by the Chicago-based firm of Loevy & Loevy, which specializes in representing clients who were wrongly convicted and imprisoned.

The justice department filed a response on March 27 which states that Gable’s case does not meet every requirement of the law. It does not itemize which of them are not proven, however. One —that Gable’s conviction was reversed and the charges were dismissed — is true.

Gable’s lawyers told the Portland Tribune they are disappointed by the response, citing evidence reviewed by four federal judges who ruled in Gable’s favor.

“We are disappointed that the State is opposing Mr. Gable’s petition for compensation given the overwhelming evidence of misconduct by state actors and the undeniable evidence of Mr. Gable’s innocence. The State’s commitment to defending the indefensible is a waste of taxpayer dollars and unjustifiably delays justice for Mr. Gable,” said Renee Spence, one of Gable’s lawyers.

