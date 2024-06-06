State opposes converting Morley Field into a parking lot. What to know.

PAWTUCKET – State environmental authorities have withheld a recommendation on converting part of a recreational field in the city’s Woodlawn community to a parking lot for a warehouse complex, citing concerns raised by opponents to the controversial proposal about impacts on surrounding low-income and minority neighborhoods.

The Department of Environmental Management released its decision on Thursday on the Morley Field conversion, a project put forward more than two years ago by the city that has met with objections from neighbors, environmental advocates and elected leaders who argue that Woodlawn is starved of green spaces and can ill afford to lose more than half of the 5.2-acre field.

Protestors at a 2022 rally against paving over a portion of Morley Field in Pawtucket.

The field is located in a historically industrialized corridor near Interstate 95 that the DEM designates as an environmental justice community, an area of the state that has disproportionately been impacted by pollution and other public health risks.

“Every Rhode Islander deserves access to safe and convenient public places for recreation,” DEM Director Terry Gray said in a statement. “When sites are proposed for conversion from recreational use to other uses, careful evaluation is necessary to ensure that recreational opportunities are not lost, especially in historically underserved communities.”

Decision does not put an end to Morley Field project

In an interview, Gray said that the recommendation is not the final word on the project.

“It’s not a denial,” he said.

The proposal will ultimately be decided by the National Park Service. Because Morley Field was created using federal money from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, Pawtucket needs NPS permission to sell the land for private use.

The DEM is the state agency responsible for administering the fund in Rhode Island and as such has a say in reviewing land conversion proposals.

Pawtucket is applying for retroactive permission for two other conversion projects, one for McCoy Stadium and the other for Dunnell Park/Hank Soar Field. The DEM gave positive recommendations for both those projects, which were completed decades ago but for which the city failed to seek approval.

DEM needs clarification on environmental justice impacts

But on the Morley Field proposal, the agency said it needs guidance from the NPS on environmental justice considerations that account for federal government policies. Once the DEM receives clarification, it plans to reconsider the proposal, taking into consideration its own environmental justice policy along with what’s provided by the park service.

Gray said that Pawtucket has “substantially met” the NPS guidelines on other aspects of the project, but the guidelines were written years ago and say nothing on environmental justice.

“We decided we’re going to defer this decision until we get some guidance in writing,” he said.

To compensate for the loss of the 3.1-acre portion of Morley Field, Pawtucket plans to buy more than 9 acres more than a mile away in Riverside Cemetery and convert the land to recreation fields and walking trails.

The city did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the DEM decision.

Activist Greg Gerritt spoke at a 2022 rally to save Morley Field.

Community members who have been fighting to save Morley Field since the sale was proposed in 2022 welcomed the DEM’s decision but said it by no means puts an end to developer J.K. Equities’ parking lot project.

“This at least gives us some hope,” said Greg Gerritt, watershed manager for the Moshassuck River, which runs past the field. “This is not a place you should take parks away from.”

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: State comes out against converting Morley Field into a truck parking lot