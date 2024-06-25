State opening more shelter space in Ruidoso

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Emergency Management announced they will open shelter space in Ruidoso to house those displaced by the fires. The shelter will be located at the White Mountain Recreation Center and will provide meals, showers, laundry, and private rooms for those who cannot stay in their homes.

Wildfire Resources

A distribution center will also be established at the Roswell National Guard Armory. The boxes will include hygiene kits, personal protective equipment, and a week’s worth of food. Fire victims can also get clothing from the center. The center will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.