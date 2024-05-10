State officials warn visitors to avoid Silverwood Lake due to algae bloom

California water officials have issued a "toxic algal bloom” warning, telling people to stay clear of Silverwood Lake until further notice.

Blue-green algae blooms, a natural part of the ecosystem, can produce toxins that can make people and animals ill, according to the California Department of Water Resources.

Silverwood Lake State Recreation Area

Silverwood Lake officials said the California Department of Water Resources notified state parks that harmful algae may be present, prompting a caution level advisory to protect the health and safety of park visitors and pets.

“While swimming is allowed in the lake, visitors are advised to stay away from algae and scum in the water or on the shore,” Silverwood Lake officials stated. “Do not let pets or other animals go into or drink the water or eat scum on the shore."

A copper sulfate treatment was scheduled for Tuesday, May 7 to control the bloom.

California Department of Water Resources

Bloom conditions can change rapidly, and wind and waves may move or concentrate the bloom into different regions of a reservoir. Algal blooms can vary in characteristics from a variety of textures to colors, state officials stated.

The state monitors and regularly tests the California State Water Project water for algal toxins. When tests are positive confirming a harmful algal bloom is present, advisories are posted on-site, at the reservoir, and online.

Once toxins are found, testing continues, and the posted health advisory and recommended precautions are not reduced until lab results show the algal is declining and toxin levels have been below the level of concern for two weeks.

The state urges recreational users, such as swimmers and boaters, to take the necessary precautions and always stay away from algae.

There is no sure way to tell if an algal bloom is toxic just by looking at it, but there are indicators that a bloom may be harmful.

Signs of harmful algal blooms

Small blue-green, green, white, or brown particles in the water

Streaks in the water that look like spilled paint

Mats, scum, or foam at the surface or along the shoreline

Can have an odor described as gasoline, septic, or fishy

Algal dangers

Some algal blooms can produce toxins that are harmful to people and pets

Dogs and small children are most likely to be affected by the bloom due to their smaller body size and the probability of playing in the water for longer periods

Animals can be especially susceptible to the toxins because they tend to drink while in the water and lick their fur afterward

Exposure to toxic cyanobacteria can cause eye, nose, mouth, or throat irritation, headache, allergic skin rash, mouth ulcers, vomiting, diarrhea, and cold- and flu-like symptoms

How to be exposed to algal toxins

People can be exposed to the toxins during swimming or other water contact activities and when they accidentally swallow lake water

During waterskiing and jet skiing, the toxins can become airborne in the water spray and be inhaled

People can also be exposed to toxins by eating shellfish and fish from affected water bodies

Dogs or other animals can become ill if they eat scum or mats in the water or on the shore, drink the water, or lick their fur after going into the water

Precautions to take

Follow all posted advisories

Stay away from algae and scum in the water and onshore

Watch children and pets closely

Do not let pets and other animals go into the water, drink the water, or eat scum and algal accumulations on the shore

Do not drink the water or use it for cooking

Wash yourself, your family, and your pets with clean water after water play

If you catch fish, throw away guts and clean fillets with tap water or bottled water before cooking

Avoid eating shellfish from affected areas

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on X @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

