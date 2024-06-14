State officials will host local public meeting on OU 3 plan

Jun. 14—The State of Montana Natural Resource Damage Program, acting on behalf of the Governor as trustee is seeking public comment on the Libby Asbestos Operable Unit 3 Interim Restoration Draft Plan (IRP) and hosting a local public meeting.

The plan specifies how the state will use natural resource damage funds obtained by the State for injuries to natural resources resulting from Operable Unit 3 (OU3; the mine site) of the Libby Asbestos Superfund Site.

The public meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, in the Ponderosa Room, Libby City Hall, at 952 East Spruce St.

There will also be an option to attend the meeting remotely via Microsoft Teams.

Refer to the Hybrid Meeting Procedures on NRDP's website (https://dojmt.gov/lands/nrdp-public-notices/notices-of-public-comment/) for information about the virtual meeting.

The plan includes early restoration actions selected to restore, replace, rehabilitate, or acquire the equivalent of the injured resources. The Natural Resource Damage Plan is also seeking public comment on draft environmental assessments for selected early restoration actions pursuant to the Montana Environmental Policy Act.

These environmental assessments are included as attachments to the interim restoration plan, which is available on NRDP's website at https://dojmt.gov/lands/nrdp-public-notices/notices-of-public-comment/.

In addition, copies of the draft plan are available at NRDP's office in Helena. Information can also be obtained by calling NRDP at (406) 444-0205.

Those interested in making a comment are asked to submit comments via email to nrdp@mt.gov. The subject line must contain, "Libby OU3 Draft Interim Restoration Plan."

Comments may also be submitted by mail to Montana Natural Resource Damage Program, 1720 9th Ave., P.O. Box 201425, Helena, MT 59620-1425.

To be considered, comments must be received by July 10, 2024, at 11:59 p.m.