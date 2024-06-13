State officials approve MPS' action plan but require more progress

Jill Underly, Wisconsin superintendent of public instruction, speaks before Gov. Tony Evers' signing of the 2021-23 biennial budget now known as 2021 Wisconsin Act 58 Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Cumberland Elementary School, 4780 N. Marlborough Drive, in Whitefish Bay. The bill provides one of the largest tax cuts in Wisconsin's history. Evers also announced $100 million in new funding for public schools in the biennial budget.

Milwaukee Public Schools is on its way to regaining suspended state aid, as state officials have approved the district's plan for completing overdue financial reports and addressing serious flaws in the district's accounting practices.

The district's corrective action plan also needs approval from the Milwaukee School Board, which is scheduled to consider it at a meeting Thursday night.

The state Department of Public Instruction withheld a $16.6 million payment from the district this month because MPS has yet to complete a financial audit that was due at the end of last year. The department had planned to withhold another payment June 17 if the district did not have an approved plan.

If the plan is approved, state officials will make that June 17 payment, according to a letter sent to MPS on Thursday. The release of the $16.6 million payment and future payments, however, depends on the district "making adequate and sufficient progress towards implementation" of the plan.

Separately, due to errors in the district's financial reporting, MPS stands to be docked about $35 million to $50 million in state aid for the next school year, according to preliminary estimates that could change. That aid reduction cannot be recouped.

State Superintendent Jill Underly said in a statement Thursday that she was confident the school board would approve the plan as a "first step" in strengthening its schools.

“I remain committed to always doing what is best for the kids of Milwaukee and all of Wisconsin. I know leadership in Milwaukee and people across the state share this commitment; Milwaukee school leadership needs to live up to this expectation as well," Underly said in a statement.

Three top officials have departed MPS since the accounting problems came to light: Superintendent Keith Posley, Chief Financial Officer Martha Kreitzman and Comptroller Alfredo Balmaseda. A new coalition is seeking to recall four school board members.

Additionally, Gov. Tony Evers is hiring auditors to take a close look at MPS operations and academic practices.

The draft of MPS' corrective action plan illustrates how staff vacancies and turnover in the district's finance office, combined with a lack of training on key software, caused confusion and errors.

The draft also identifies solutions, including replacing the district's CFO, hiring a dozen finance staff and reinstating a chief auditing executive.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: State officials approve MPS' action plan but require more progress