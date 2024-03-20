State to provide more resources to help tornado victims from Randolph, Delaware counties

WINCHESTER, Ind. — Gov. Eric Holcomb's office announced Wednesday additional state resources will be available to residents of Randolph and Delaware counties who suffered tornado damage on March 15.

Residents can receive reproductions of identification, permits, title replacement, registrations and license plates at the Winchester Bureau Motor of Vehicles branch at 309 W. South St.

At the Randolph County Division of Family Resources, at 221 N. Main St., citizens can replace Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit cards and health coverage application assistance.

At the Randolph County Building, 325 S. Oak St., the Randolph County Health Department will offer replacement of birth and death certificates, and immunization services.

Also at that location, the State Department of Health will provide tetanus vaccines. and mental health support professionals will be available.

Homeland Security will also provide recovery resources and information.

These offices will be open to assist local storm victims Thursday and Friday, then will re-open Monday, March 25, with services remaining available through Wednesday, March 27.

On those days, the Winchester BMV Branch will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Randolph County Family and Social Services Administration office will be open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the Randolph County Building will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hoosiers are encouraged to call 866-211-9966 for referrals to necessary services and to report damage.

Those needing emergency mental health services should call 988 to be connected to resources.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Additional assistance offered to tornado victims in Winchester