State of Michigan reaps interest windfall from healthy cash balances

LANSING — The state of Michigan is enjoying a significant new source of income — interest earned on its cash balances.

The state earned nearly $614 million in interest during the 2023 fiscal year and is on track to take in close to that this year, according to records produced at a Friday revenue conference at the Capitol. The conference, held twice yearly, is a key step in finalizing the state budget.

State interest earnings averaged just $3.2 million a year between 2013 and 2021, before jumping to $76.4 million in 2022, records show.

The boost to the general fund of more than $1 billion is the result of a combination of much higher state cash balances and high short-term interest rates.

"For now, it's kind of a perfect storm," Treasurer Rachael Eubanks told reporters after the conference.

Though not the only factor, higher interest earnings are a significant reason that officials revised upwards their revenue projections Friday from what officials had estimated in May.

State Budget Director Jen Flood said officials estimate the state now has $235 million more to spend in setting the 2025 budget than what they estimated in January.

Officials had expected interest earnings to drop to about $400 million this fiscal year, but the state has already earned $314 million in 2024, with more than four months to go before the end of the fiscal year, on Sept. 30.

The state's Budget Stabilization Fund, commonly known as the Rainy Day Fund, is the state's biggest reserve and holds a record $2 billion. But interest earned on that fund stays in the Rainy Day Fund, Treasury Department spokesman Ron Leix said. Unlike the $314 million earned so far this year, it doesn't get deposited in the general fund, which at about $14 billion a year is the state's main checking account.

"Most of the money is interest earned on cash in the general fund, which relates to both fund balance and balance that has been appropriated but where the cash hasn’t gone out the door yet," Leix said. About one-third of the interest earned is from the billions in COVID-19 relief money sent from the federal government, which has largely been targeted for specific expenditures, but not in all cases spent, he said.

For about the last year, the state has been earning more than 5% interest on its cash. Economists said at Friday's conference they don't expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates before September, as inflationary concerns have persisted longer than forecast.

Fiscal experts and economists said Friday they expect the state's economy to continue to show moderate growth.

