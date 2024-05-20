State media: No signs of survivors at crash site of Raisi helicopter

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, during the inauguration ceremony of dam of Qiz Qalasi, at the border between Iran and Azerbaijan. A helicopter with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on board had to make an emergency landing in the west of the country on Sunday, state media reported. -/dpa

Rescue workers have found no signs of survivors at the crash site of the helicopter of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, state media reported.

There was initially no official confirmation of the whereabouts of the nine people on board the aircraft, which are believed to include Raisi and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Rescue teams arrived at the suspected crash site of the helicopter in Iran's north-west on Monday morning.

State news agency IRNA published images taken by a drone showing debris from what appears to be a completely destroyed aircraft.

The head of the Iranian Red Crescent, Pir-Hussein Kuliwand, had previously described the situation as bleak.

Raisi and Amirabdollahian were travelling back from a meeting with the president of neighbouring Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, when their aircraft disappeared from radar while over Iran's north-west on Sunday afternoon.