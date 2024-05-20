State media: Iran's cabinet holds new emergency session

The helicopter wreckage carries Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in the mountainous Varzaghan area. Iran's President Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir Abdolahian, and several others were killed in the crash. -/Iranian State TV via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

The Iranian cabinet has convened for a second emergency meeting in less than 24 hours following the confirmation of the death of President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a helicopter crash, Iranian media unanimously reported on Monday morning.

Iranian Vice President Mohammad Mokhber had already chaired a meeting on Sunday evening after the helicopter went missing with nine people on board over Iran's north-west.

According to protocol, with Raisi's death, Mokhber should assume power, pending approval from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. New elections will then have to be held within 50 days.

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, attend the inauguration ceremony of Qiz Qalasi dam, at the border between Iran and Azerbaijan. A helicopter with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on board had to make an emergency landing in the west of the country on Sunday, state media reported. -/dpa

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, attend the inauguration ceremony of Qiz Qalasi dam, at the border between Iran and Azerbaijan. A helicopter with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on board had to make an emergency landing in the west of the country on Sunday, state media reported. -/dpa

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, attend the inauguration ceremony of Qiz Qalasi dam, at the border between Iran and Azerbaijan. A helicopter with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on board had to make an emergency landing in the west of the country on Sunday, state media reported. -/dpa