State of Maryland opens 3-week period for teams to bid on designing, building new Key Bridge

Calling all bridge builders.

The state of Maryland has opened its call for the design and construction of the replacement Francis Scott Key Bridge and teams have three weeks to put together a package for selection.

The Maryland Transportation Authority sent out Friday its request for proposals for the new span, which is expected to cost between $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion. Proposals are due June 24 and the prospective builder — which will likely be a team composed of several companies — will be selected “mid-to-late summer,” the transportation authority said in a news release. Authorities hope construction will begin in 2025 and that in fall 2028, the new bridge will be complete.

Under normal circumstances, there would be years of study and design ahead of a bridge construction project, but time is of the essence. Each passing day without the Key Bridge, Baltimore and the surrounding region feels the effects on its traffic and commerce.

Between now and 2028, there is much to do. Wreckage from the old bridge — which the container ship Dali knocked down two months ago, killing six construction workers and choking commerce to the Port of Baltimore by blocking the shipping channel — remains in the Patapsco River, as do standing portions of the bridge. There is also the matter of design: Planning for a bridge typically takes years. To expedite the process in this case, the team chosen to build the bridge will design as it goes in a “progressive design-build” process.

“The beauty of this design-build is that we can do some of these things concurrently,” transportation authority chief engineer James Harkness said in an interview with The Baltimore Sun. “We can get underway with activities out there at the bridge site while we’re still designing some things.”

The original steel truss bridge was built in 1977, but the new one is likely to be cable-stayed — a design that, among other advantages, can create a longer central span. That can help prevent vessel collision with a support pier, such as what happened with the Dali after it lost power in the early hours of March 26. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating what, exactly, went wrong.

Cable-stayed bridges are “fairly standard” today, Maryland Secretary of Transportation Paul Wiedefeld told The Sun. But it’s ultimately “up to the design-builder” to make the decision.

The state will select the team.

“It’ll be a state contract, basically,” Wiedefeld said, “It’ll be our professionals in the engineering and construction world that will do it.”

In the days, weeks and months since the disaster shocked the region and world, authorities have located the bodies of the men who were killed, refloated the Dali and worked to clear the channel of debris. Meanwhile, vehicular traffic in Baltimore has worsened as one of only three arteries — the other two being tunnels — across the harbor is gone.

The design-build process will be two phases, the first of which will focus on “project scope.” The selected builder will then have exclusive negotiating rights for the second, lengthier phase, which will include “final design/engineering and construction.”

Democratic President Joe Biden has promised that the new bridge will be entirely paid for with federal funds. Some of that money could later be recouped from any party found responsible for the disaster, but a litigious battle over who is at fault is expected to take several years.

This article will be updated.